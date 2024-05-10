Belgian TV interrupted ESC with hate message

Among other things, the Israeli government was accused of violating human rights in the war in the Gaza Strip and destroying the freedom of the press. The message, which was written in Flemish, was supported by the Belgian TV union ACOD. "We have been following the events in the Middle East with horror for months. We are convinced that the state of Israel is committing genocide and it is therefore a scandal that an Israeli candidate is taking part in the Eurovision Song Contest," explained the responsible union members.