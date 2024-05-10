Displeasure about Israel
Belgian TV interrupted ESC with hate message
There was an incident in Belgium on Thursday evening during the broadcast of the semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC): At the beginning (9pm) and end (11.10pm), a text board was shown on which trade unions had criticized Israel's policies.
Among other things, the Israeli government was accused of violating human rights in the war in the Gaza Strip and destroying the freedom of the press. The message, which was written in Flemish, was supported by the Belgian TV union ACOD. "We have been following the events in the Middle East with horror for months. We are convinced that the state of Israel is committing genocide and it is therefore a scandal that an Israeli candidate is taking part in the Eurovision Song Contest," explained the responsible union members.
We are convinced that the state of Israel is committing genocide and it is therefore a scandal that an Israeli candidate is taking part in the Eurovision Song Contest.
Belgische TV-Gewerkschaft ACOD
Broadcasting management was informed
Doing nothing is no longer an option. The union broadcast its message nationwide and informed the broadcaster in advance. This was confirmed by the Flemish broadcaster VRT. The unions did not even need permission for this, it said. Israel's ambassador to Belgium, Idit Rosenzweig-Abu, criticized the protest and spoke of "anti-Israeli lies."
An anti-Israeli rally was also held on Thursday in Malmö, Sweden, the venue of the ESC. Among them was climate activist Greta Thunberg. Large demonstrations against Israel's government have also already been announced for Saturday.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.