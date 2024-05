An island for everyone instead of chalets for the rich

Shortly before the municipal elections in autumn 2022, Markus Binder, then ÖVP mayor of Mörbisch, wanted to make good on his election promise and tackle the long overdue renovation of the 80-metre-long wooden bridge that leads from the sunbathing area on the mainland to an 18,000 m² island of tranquillity in the lido, which cannot be found anywhere else on Lake Neusiedl.