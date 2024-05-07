Background Espionage
Federal police chief sues the FPÖ and Herbert Kickl
ÖVP against FPÖ. And FPÖ against ÖVP. Since the espionage scandal broke, the black and blue parties have been fighting hard. Federal Police Director Michael Takacs is also being targeted by the FPÖ. The accusation: the police chief is alleged to have had close contacts with Russian spy Jan Marsalek. Takacs is now suing Kickl, FPÖ General Schnedlitz and the FPÖ.
Michael Takacs is not just any police officer, but as Federal Police Director he is one of the highest-ranking members of the Austrian police force, responsible for around 32,000 police officers. When the FPÖ accuses Takacs of having had several meetings with the Russian spy Jan Marsalek, this is no trivial offense.
This is what happened just a few days after the espionage scandal surrounding Egisto Ott and the suspected Wircard billionaire fraudster Jan Marsalek was uncovered and hot leads also led to the FPÖ.
Schnedlitz announces "nuclear bomb" against the ÖVP
FPÖ Secretary General Michael Schnedlitz's counter-attack against the ÖVP was not long in coming. He announced an "atomic bomb" that "threatens the ÖVP". He was referring to alleged contacts between Takacs and Marsalek, which have been going on for several years.
It is easy to explain why Takacs in particular is being targeted by the FPÖ: the Federal Police Director is considered a confidant of Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer. Takacs was also active in refugee coordination. According to the FPÖ, the contact with Wirecard and Marsalek could have arisen in the course of the installation of the refugee registration system.
Schnedlitz' statements about the Marsalek-Takacs connection - and FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl also supported these claims - are "untrue" according to Takacs' lawyer Peter Zöchbauer. Takacs does not want to put up with this insinuation and is now suing Schnedlitz, FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl and the FPÖ parliamentary club under civil law.
The lawsuit has been submitted to the "Krone" and the "Standard". The statement of claim by lawyer Zöchbauer on behalf of Takacs reads: "I have never met Jan Marsalek, and certainly not several times. Nor do I belong to any 'network' surrounding Jan Marsalek. The defendant's statements to the contrary are insinuations without substance, which are probably solely due to the election campaign for the 2024 National Council elections."
Schnedlitz commented on the lawsuit to the "Krone" newspaper as follows: "He (editor's note: Takacs) is free to file a lawsuit, but it won't help the ÖVP either".
Incidentally, Takacs was also a victim of the alleged Russian spy Egisto Ott. Takacs' cell phone, which fell into the water in a boating accident, was also sold to the Russians by Ott.
