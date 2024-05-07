Mother's Day in Vienna
Time for mom: how to make the day unforgettable
A gourmet festival in the city park, brunch on a boat or at a lofty height: there are plenty of activities in Vienna on Mother's Day. The "Krone" knows the best addresses.
Sunday is Mother's Day. A survey by the trade association shows that the most popular gift is a bouquet of flowers. Pastel shades are particularly popular this year. We have a few suggestions for anyone looking for a more creative gift:
- Pleasure festival: The best thing you can give is time. How practical that the city park turns into a pleasure mile at the weekend. A good glass of wine and one or two regional delicacies will definitely sweeten Mother's Day.
- Mother's Day on a boat: If you want to give your mother a special treat, you should take a boat trip on the DDSG Blue Danube. While the spring-like evening cruise on Friday awakens anticipation for the festive weekend, a relaxed Mother's Day brunch with a gourmet buffet is served on Sunday.
- Unique bags: You can give a unique gift and do something good with the products from Refished. Bags and accessories are made from garbage that would otherwise litter the beaches of Cambodia. The recycled products are available at Sechsschimmelgasse 20 in the 9th district.
- Go out for brunch: Mother's Day brunch is a classic. The Renaissance Wien Hotel invites you to a "Rocking Moms" wonder brunch. And you can also feast on the roof of the Ritz Carlton.
