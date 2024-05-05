Unity also celebrating

"I spoke to my daughter Nadine on the phone before the game. She was not quite four years old and asked me: 'Dad, please score a goal for me'. The fact that I scored was like something out of a fairy tale," said Stadler emotionally. For the 62-year-old Oberndorfer, who now coaches Austria's U16 national team, it was "one hundred percent" the most important goal of his career. No wonder, as it sent Salzburg through to the final, with KSC only managing a 1-1 draw through Rainer Krieg. The Pongau fans had the right instinct, their cappies became a hit.