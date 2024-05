“Wouldn’t have thought something like this was possible”

"Krone": Mr. Schliefsteiner, you have been researching secret services and espionage for years. What was your first thought when you heard about the "Ott case"?

Paul Schliefsteiner: Although we already knew a lot about the conditions at the BVT (Federal Office for State Protection and Counterterrorism, editor's note), I would never have imagined that something like this was possible in Austria. Above all, I was amazed at the long period of time during which insider knowledge could flow. It certainly doesn't reflect well on the Austrian state apparatus.