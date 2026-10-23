Bayern Coach Kompany Taken to Hospital by Emergency Medical Services

Watching the Bundesliga Match from a Seat

As early as last Saturday, Kompany was feeling under the weather during the 6-1 Bundesliga win against RB Leipzig and could only watch the game while seated on the Bayern bench. Danks had also been calling the shots from the sideline during that match. According to “Bild,” Kompany did give the team pep talks. But the report states that he had to lie down briefly on a sofa in his coaching booth at the Allianz Arena both at halftime and after the lopsided victory.