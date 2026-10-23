Knocked Out During Practice
Bayern Coach Kompany Taken to Hospital by Emergency Medical Services
Concerns for Bayern Coach Vincent Kompany: The 40-year-old Belgian is in a Munich hospital after collapsing during training.
As the German record champions announced on Friday evening, Kompany collapsed while watching Bayern’s U23 team train. The Belgian was taken to a hospital by ambulance. He is now undergoing thorough examinations and will remain under medical care, the statement added.
“Vincent Kompany’s health is our top priority. We at FC Bayern will do everything we can to ensure he recovers quickly. Vinnie is receiving all the necessary medical care and support, as well as all the time he needs,” said sporting director Max Eberl in a statement. “His coaching staff, whom we trust completely, will take over his duties. All of us at FC Bayern wish Vinnie a speedy recovery.”
Viral Infection and Hip Problems
Kompany had recently been suffering from a viral infection and hip problems. On Tuesday, he sat out the final training session before the Champions League match against Arsenal (2–2) to rest and was also absent from the mandatory press conference. His assistant, Aaron Danks, stood in for him there. However, he was on the sidelines cheering on his team during Wednesday night’s match.
After the draw against the English champions, Kompany said: “As a coach, you always want to do everything and give it your all. I caught a pretty nasty virus last week, and of course I didn’t listen to my body—and then at some point, my body just said, ‘Enough is enough!’”
Watching the Bundesliga Match from a Seat
As early as last Saturday, Kompany was feeling under the weather during the 6-1 Bundesliga win against RB Leipzig and could only watch the game while seated on the Bayern bench. Danks had also been calling the shots from the sideline during that match. According to “Bild,” Kompany did give the team pep talks. But the report states that he had to lie down briefly on a sofa in his coaching booth at the Allianz Arena both at halftime and after the lopsided victory.
“He’s been battling a virus all week, which has really taken its toll on him,” said Eberl, who stood in for Kompany at the press conference and in postgame interviews. “He’s really not feeling well.” Kompany had already missed training last Monday for that reason.
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