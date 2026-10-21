Champions League
Como Devours an Embarrassed ManUtd!
Como notched its second Champions League victory and plunged Manchester United deeper into crisis!
The Italian Champions League debutant won its home game against the “Red Devils” by a decisive 4-1 margin. Nico Paz (2') and Tasos Douvikas (49') each scored at the start of each half for coach Cesc Fabregas’s team. Paz capped off his performance with the 3-0 goal (57th minute), before Jacobo Ramon (76th minute) added another with a header. Joshua Zirkzee (91st minute) scored a consolation goal.
At Como’s stadium, which holds just 11,000 spectators, United came close to taking the lead as early as the 2nd minute through Diogo Dalot, but the home team struck back almost immediately on the counterattack. Argentine international Paz found space in the penalty area and curled the ball into the side netting. The Premier League side couldn’t come up with much after that, while Como had further chances to extend their lead. They succeeded after halftime: Paz effortlessly outmaneuvered the opposing defense, and the Greek player Douvikas finished the play.
Paz added a third goal with a solo run following a gross error by United’s Carlos Baleba, and center back Ramon, who had pushed forward, left no doubt as to the winner. The three-time competition champion from England thus remains stuck on three points. Coach Michael Carrick will be worried about his job given the team’s current slump. In the Premier League, Manchester sits in 13th place with just one win in seven matches.
Galatasaray Wins Goal-Fest in Lille
In the high-scoring parallel match, Galatasaray Istanbul defeated OSC Lille 4–2. Thanks to a lightning-fast start, the Turks took an early 1–0 lead through Yunus Akgun (1st minute), but the French side initially turned the game around with a brace from Soriba Diaoune (7th, 39th minutes). However, Alexey Batrakov (44th min.), Lille goalkeeper Berke Ozer with an own goal (52nd min.), and superstar Victor Osimhen ultimately gave Galatasaray the victory.
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