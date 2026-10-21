Como Devours an Embarrassed ManUtd!

At Como’s stadium, which holds just 11,000 spectators, United came close to taking the lead as early as the 2nd minute through Diogo Dalot, but the home team struck back almost immediately on the counterattack. Argentine international Paz found space in the penalty area and curled the ball into the side netting. The Premier League side couldn’t come up with much after that, while Como had further chances to extend their lead. They succeeded after halftime: Paz effortlessly outmaneuvered the opposing defense, and the Greek player Douvikas finished the play.