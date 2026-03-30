18-year-old from Styria
Elena Gößler is “Krone” Soccer Player of the Year
Elena Gößler is “Krone” Soccer Player of the Year. Taking first place in the poll gives the Wolfsburg player a boost as she finishes high school. Meanwhile, anticipation for the World Cup is growing.
An 18-year-old from Styria was the big surprise of the 59th “Krone” Soccer Player of the Year poll. Elena Gößler, who plays for Vfl Wolfsburg’s second team, won the Player of the Year title by a clear margin over Valentina Mädl from Burgenland (Bayer Leverkusen).
Top Ten Female Footballers of the Year
- Elena Gößler (VfL Wolfsburg II): 61,546
- Valentina Mädl (Bayer Leverkusen): 38,563
- Tatjana Weiss (Austria Vienna): 36,680
- Anna Schorn (Austria Vienna): 25,722
- Tina Charwat (Rapid): 13,742
- Jasmin Reichmann (GAK): 10,294
- Emma Fuchs (VfL Wolfsburg II): 6.771
- Lisa Rammel (Rapid): 4.685
- Stefanie Schneeberger (Austria Vienna): 3,730
- Laura Marie Schretter (LASK): 3,216
Quite an avalanche
The midfielder explains: “My family back home started the initiative. And it obviously turned into quite an avalanche. It felt like my entire hometown of Pachern joined in. It was a start-to-finish victory for “Eli,” who moved to Germany from the Sturm Graz academy: “I’ve already received such lovely feedback in the reports on the interim results, and people have been so supportive of my journey. That made me very happy.”
But Elena doesn’t have much time to celebrate. Because at her school, the Eichendorffschule in Wolfsburg—which is officially an elite soccer school—she’s preparing for her Abitur (as the high school diploma is called in the neighboring country): “The Easter break is a study break.”
Cheering Her On
Her advanced courses are sports, biology, and politics. On top of that, she’ll have exams in English and math. After graduating, she’s already looking forward to the World Cup: “Of course, I’ll be cheering for Austria and watching every game.” Her favorite player on Ralf Rangnick’s team is clearly Christoph Baumgartner: “I think he’s really great as a player and as a person. The fact that he became a ‘Krone’ soccer player with the men’s team is especially cool.”
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