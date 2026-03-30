Elena Gößler is “Krone” Soccer Player of the Year

Cheering Her On

Her advanced courses are sports, biology, and politics. On top of that, she’ll have exams in English and math. After graduating, she’s already looking forward to the World Cup: “Of course, I’ll be cheering for Austria and watching every game.” Her favorite player on Ralf Rangnick’s team is clearly Christoph Baumgartner: “I think he’s really great as a player and as a person. The fact that he became a ‘Krone’ soccer player with the men’s team is especially cool.”