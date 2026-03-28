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Are there any people buried under the snow?

Witnesses reported a massive avalanche in Tyrol

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28.03.2026 12:55
In Tyrol, there is a widespread and significant avalanche danger following the heavy snowfall.
In Tyrol, there is a widespread and significant avalanche danger following the heavy snowfall.(Bild: Christof Birbaumer, Hubert Rauth)
Porträt von Hubert Rauth
Von Hubert Rauth

Avalanche alert early Saturday afternoon in Tyrol: Witnesses reported a massive avalanche in the Seeblesspitze area in Matrei am Brenner. It is currently unclear whether anyone has been buried. A rescue operation is underway.

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The alert was issued by the Tyrol Control Center around 12:45 p.m. “Major avalanche – Matrei am Brenner, Tuxer Alps” was the incident code. As the shift supervisor at the control center explained to “Krone,” witnesses had reported a large avalanche in the area of the Seeblesspitze (2,628 meters). 

On-site operation underway
Since the observations were made from a distance, it remains completely unclear at this time whether there are any injured or buried individuals. A rescue operation was immediately initiated. Helicopters were also dispatched immediately.

Several avalanches had already occurred in Tyrol on Saturday. However, so far there have been no people buried, or they were so-called “negative avalanches,” according to the control center’s statement to “Krone.”

Die Infografik zeigt die fünf Warnstufen der Lawinengefahr mit Beschreibung der Schneedecke und der Wahrscheinlichkeit einer Lawinenauslösung. Stufe 1 steht für geringe Gefahr mit stabiler Schneedecke, Stufe 5 für sehr große Gefahr mit instabiler Schneedecke und zahlreichen spontanen Lawinen. Quelle: lawinen.at.

Dangerous situation following heavy snowfall
60 centimeters of fresh snow—and even more in some places! The massive onset of winter over the past few days has dramatically worsened the avalanche situation in western Austria once again. In Tyrol, warning level 3 out of 5 is in effect across much of the region on Saturday. Statistically speaking, this is the level at which most accidents occur! 

“Avalanches can be triggered very easily by a single person. Especially in regions where a lot of fresh snow has fallen, hazardous areas are more frequent and avalanches are potentially larger,” warned the Tyrolean Avalanche Warning Service in its latest situation report.

As a general rule: Away from the secured slopes, the avalanche situation is very dangerous across the region.

Defensive behavior can save lives
Due to the fresh snow combined with the wind over the past few days and the poor snowpack structure, the avalanche situation remains very tense. “We recommend being cautious and watching for warning signs—such as fresh avalanches nearby, cracks in the snowpack, or settling noises,” emphasized avalanche forecaster Norbert Lanzanasto.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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