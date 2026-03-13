The drought is over! Kriechmayr wins the downhill

The victory doesn’t change his decision—which he hasn’t made yet—about whether he’ll add another season. “Not at all. Before the season, I was sure I’d hang up my boots after this year, but right now I’m really enjoying it.” He doesn’t expect much from the Super-G World Cup anymore; Kriechmayr trails Odermatt by 158 points with three races remaining. “I’ve thrown away too many Super-G races this year. He was better and has a big lead. The chance is very slim. I congratulate him on the downhill crystal globe.”