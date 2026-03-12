Day 13 of the Middle East War
Iranian leadership stable ++ Trump: Oil prices will fall
Even after almost two weeks of heavy air strikes by the US and Israel, the regime in Iran is still considered stable. Attacks on oil tankers and fuel depots in the Middle East are keeping oil prices high. It has also been revealed that the US is responsible for the attack on a girls' school in Iran. krone.at is reporting live.
The most important news in brief:
- After an Iranian attack in Muharraq, the fire department in Bahrain had to battle huge flames at a fuel depot .
- The US Army is said to be responsible for the attack on a girls' school in Iran, in which 165 schoolgirls were killed. According to the New York Times, this is the preliminary result of an investigation that has been launched.
- US President Donald Trump said the war with Iran could end "soon" – it had already been won in the first hour.
- Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian has formulated conditions for a possible end to the war, including "firm international guarantees" and reparations payments.
- Government officials estimate the cost to the US for the first six days of the war at at least $11.3 billion (€9.76 billion).
An overview of the day's most important events:
War has been raging since the end of February
Since February 28, hundreds of targets have been attacked, including missile sites, Revolutionary Guard bases, and Iranian nuclear program facilities. Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei was killed in the first attacks, along with several high-ranking military officials. Tehran responded quickly with counterattacks: missiles and drones were fired at Israel and US military bases in the Middle East, including Bahrain, Kuwait, and Iraq.
Israel and the US say they are continuing to carry out daily airstrikes against Iranian infrastructure. At the same time, Tehran is also relying on attacks by allied groups in the region, including Hezbollah in Lebanon. Hundreds of people were killed in the first days of the war, most of them in Iran, and thousands of targets in over a hundred cities were attacked.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
