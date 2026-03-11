After the boss's resignation
Analysis: ORF must part ways with its foundation board
Following the ORF scandal, the Foundation Board itself is now under scrutiny. The resignation of Roland Weißmann, the disgraced director general, has now put the politically appointed supervisory body of public broadcasting in a difficult position.
The Foundation Board, the supervisory and control body of ORF, did not do itself any favors. An initial review of the "Weißmann case" took place only in ORF media. A planned press conference with other media was first postponed, then canceled, and finally pushed back to today by the chairman (appointed by the SPÖ) and his deputy (appointed by the ÖVP).
What is behind this? The development of a joint strategy or just waiting for political signals from the government?
A cause for concern
The desire for a depoliticized ORF has always been a much-discussed topic. The current case of concern could become a trigger, because examples of how things could be done differently (better?) are right on our doorstep. While politics sets the tone at ORF, a socially diverse television council plays a central role at ZDF.
Political "wishes"
Media Minister Andreas Babler can simply "wish" for a woman to be the head of ORF—according to reports, he is said to be in favor of a candidacy by FM4 boss Dodo Roščić, and the wheels of the foundation board are already turning.
Perhaps, after Monika Linder (2002 to 2006) as director general, it is long overdue for a woman to take the helm, as desired by politicians. Perhaps we should just listen to the society of 2026 and simply let the best-qualified person do the job.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
