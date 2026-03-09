krone.at live ticker
Wöginger trial: Schmid to be questioned today
The trial of ÖVP club chairman August Wöginger and two tax officials for job trading continues today (since 9:30 a.m.) in Linz. The questioning of key witness Thomas Schmid is eagerly awaited. But even before that, the trial has been interrupted twice – for curious reasons. krone.at reports live from the courtroom.
According to the indictment, Schmid, who was secretary general in the Ministry of Finance at the time, accepted Wöginger's personnel request and at least attempted to influence a member of the hearing commission—the second defendant—regarding the appointment of the executive position at the Braunau tax office. Schmid is scheduled to appear today and is likely to be questioned in detail about this.
The most important points in brief:
- Today will be really exciting: key witness Thomas Schmid will testify in court in Linz for the first time. A verdict is expected on April 21.
- Schmid has already entered the courtroom, but his testimony has been delayed due to a dispute over photo and video recordings...
- On Thursday, the unsuccessful candidate for the top job at the Braunau tax office testified. Christa Scharf described in court why she believed she had no chance even before the hearing.
- During his questioning last Tuesday, the judge confronted ÖVP club chairman August Wöginger with statements made by Thomas Schmid, who claimed that he had put pressure on his party colleague.
The krone.at live ticker from the trial in Linz:
The position ultimately went to an ÖVP mayor. According to Wöginger, the local leader visited him during his office hours and asked for support with his application. However, Wöginger claims to have forwarded the man's application documents to Schmid only "for review."
Chat history shows attempt to exert influence
A chat history shows that Schmid at least attempted to influence a member of the hearing commission who was also charged. The unsuccessful applicant, Christa Scharf, was later compensated for discrimination in accordance with a decision by the Federal Administrative Court.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.