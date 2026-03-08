Bundesliga
Hartberg secures draw against Linz to reach championship group
TSV Hartberg will play in the Bundesliga championship group for the third time. The East Styrians went into the five-way battle for two tickets in the best starting position and secured their place in the top six with a 1-1 (1-1) draw at home against bottom-of-the-table Blau-Weiß Linz. Hartberg will play in the championship group, as it did in 2020 and 2024, while BW Linz will begin the crucial phase in the battle to avoid relegation in the qualifying group.
The game started perfectly for the home side thanks to a blackout by David Riegler. After just 30 seconds, the defender tried to pass back to Nico Mantl, but shot the ball completely unchallenged past the stunned goalkeeper into his own net. Dominic Vincze had a great chance to make it 2-0 after a corner, but couldn't control the ball well (8'). Linz's first attack brought the equalizer, with a shot from David Bumberger deflected by captain Jürgen Heil (11th minute).
The Linz team defended well and repeatedly launched dangerous attacks. Nico Maier missed the target (13th minute), and in the 28th minute they unsuccessfully appealed for a penalty after Youba Diarra stepped on Christopher Cvetko's foot in a duel in the penalty area. At the other end, Elias Havel was through on goal after a long throw from Tom Hülsmann, but his lob only hit the crossbar (35th minute).
Second half uneventful
After the break, the game flattened out. Hartberg was no longer in danger of losing their ticket to the championship group, partly due to the results of their competitors. Manfred Schmid's team continued their winning streak, losing only one of their last 14 league games. Blau-Weiß can draw confidence from this performance for the relegation battle, which the Linz team starts three points behind second-to-last GAK.
TSV Hartberg – Blau-Weiß Linz 1-1 (1-1)
Hartberg, Profertil Arena, referee Weinberger.
Goals:
1-0 (1) Riegler (own goal)
1-1 (11') Bumberger
Hartberg: Hülsmann – Heil, Vincze, Spendlhofer, Wilfinger, Hennig – Diarra, Markus, Kainz (62. Pazourek) – Hoffmann (62. Drew), Havel (77. Fridrikas)
Blau-Weiß: Mantl – Riegler, Maranda, Moormann – Dahlqvist, Briedl (77. Fofana), Cvetko, Bumberger – S. Seidl, Weissman (86. Reiter), Maier (77. Ronivaldo)
Yellow cards: none
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.