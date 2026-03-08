Hartberg secures draw against Linz to qualify for championship group

TSV Hartberg will play in the Bundesliga championship group for the third time. The East Styrians went into the five-way battle for two tickets in the best starting position and secured their place in the top six with a 1-1 (1-1) draw at home against bottom-of-the-table Blau-Weiß Linz. Hartberg will play in the championship group, as it did in 2020 and 2024, while BW Linz will begin the crucial phase in the battle to avoid relegation in the qualifying group.