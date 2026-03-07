In the downhill
After Veronika Aigner won gold in the downhill, her brother Johannes Aigner also raced to a gold medal at the Paralympics on Saturday.
Right at the official start of the Paralympics on Saturday morning in Italy, Austria won its first two medals and two titles. Alpine skier Veronika Aigner won with her new guide Lilly Sammer on the Tofana in Cortina in the visually impaired class, as did her brother Johannes Aigner with his guide Nico Haberl a little later. The Super-G is on the program for Monday, and the Paralympics will continue until March 15.
"I think we can sleep peacefully tonight, because that wasn't the case last night. We went to bed with our hearts racing," said Aigner after her first Paralympic downhill victory. Silver went to the Italians Chiara Mazzel/Nicola Cotti Cottini (+0.48 seconds) and bronze to the Slovakians Alexandra Rexova/Sophia Polak (+4.90).
"We just had a feeling from the start that this was our race. We put our foot down on the Tofana, and the jumps went a lot further. We took a big risk and it paid off," said Aigner, who is now a three-time Paralympic champion.
Sammer stepped in as a guide at short notice
After her sister Elisabeth Aigner had to withdraw due to injury, 16-year-old Sammer stepped in at short notice as Veronika Aigner's guide for the speed races and the combined event. "I skied my very first downhill race during the first downhill training session. I was shaking like crazy. But then it got better and better. I couldn't sleep at all," reported the Tyrolean. "But today at the start, I was actually a little more relaxed. It was just really cool and such a great experience. I'm just grateful that Vroni took me on as her guide," said Sammer after her first Paralympic victory.
Johannes Aigner finished ahead of Canadians Kalle Eriksson/Sierra Smith (+2.25 seconds) and Italians Giacomo Bertagnolli/Andrea Ravelli (+2.56). There were four dropouts among the eleven participants.
