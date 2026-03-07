Sammer stepped in as a guide at short notice

After her sister Elisabeth Aigner had to withdraw due to injury, 16-year-old Sammer stepped in at short notice as Veronika Aigner's guide for the speed races and the combined event. "I skied my very first downhill race during the first downhill training session. I was shaking like crazy. But then it got better and better. I couldn't sleep at all," reported the Tyrolean. "But today at the start, I was actually a little more relaxed. It was just really cool and such a great experience. I'm just grateful that Vroni took me on as her guide," said Sammer after her first Paralympic victory.