Not a good report card for ORF and ministries

ORF points to time pressure, countermeasures already in place

In a statement on the Court of Auditors' report, ORF refers to unfavorable circumstances surrounding the changeover: unlike similar changes in Germany or Switzerland, it had only four months to prepare, rather than years. This "posed major challenges for both OBS and ORF," it says. For example, it was not possible to adequately adapt IT systems and IT infrastructure to the new requirements, or this had to be done during ongoing operations. The poor quality of ZMR data also led to "significantly more interactions with contributors than expected and thus to backlogs in processing."