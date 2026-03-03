Excitement surrounding superstar
World Cup worries and escape: speculation surrounding Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo is currently fueling the rumor mill. Two issues surrounding the Portuguese player are causing quite a stir. On the one hand, there is his injury in last Saturday's game and, on the other, the flight data of his private jet...
In addition to his sporting achievements, Cristiano Ronaldo is also known for causing excitement off the pitch. Currently, he is managing to keep the rumor mill bubbling on several fronts.
On the one hand, there is his injury in Saturday evening's league game against Al-Fayha. After being substituted late in the game, the Portuguese player was seen on the bench with an ice pack on his knee. While coach Jorge Jesus cautiously gave the all-clear, the Spanish media was busy speculating shortly afterwards.
Mundo Deportivo and Marca reported that it was a more serious injury after all. There is talk of a possible enforced break of several weeks. This could even jeopardize his World Cup participation. On Monday, his club posted pictures of Ronaldo in the gym, but did not provide any details about his health. However, the World Cup does not appear to be in jeopardy – at least that's what the pictures suggest.
Escape from Riyadh?
However, many fans have recently been more concerned about the superstar's safety. Following the US and Israeli attack on Iran, Riyadh has also been targeted by Iranian drones – the US embassy there was hit.
Ronaldo and his family have been living in the Saudi Arabian capital since 2023. Flight data now shows that the soccer star's private jet took off for Madrid on Monday evening. According to consistent media reports, Ronaldo and his family have fled the region. However, there are currently no official statements or information from Ronaldo and his family.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
