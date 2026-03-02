Krone.at live ticker
US jet crashes in Kuwait ++ “No negotiations”
The conflagration following the attack on Iran has now spread to Lebanon with the intervention of the pro-Iranian Hezbollah militia. On Monday night, there was also a drone attack on the Mediterranean island of Cyprus. You can follow all the important events of the second day of the war live here.
The British air base Akrotiri in Cyprus was hit by a drone on Monday night. This was confirmed by the Ministry of Defense in London, according to the PA news agency. No one was injured in the incident near the port city of Limassol. It was not immediately known who had fired the drone. The United Kingdom says it is participating in a defensive military operation against Iran alongside the US and Israel.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump hinted that Operation Epic Rage is still in its early stages: "We expect it to take about four weeks. It has always been a four-week process."
The most important facts in brief:
- The war with Iran has now spread to Lebanon, as the Israeli Air Force is targeting positions of the Shiite group following attacks by the pro-Iranian Hezbollah militia.
- US President Donald Trump is threatening Iran with "retaliation" following the death of three US military personnel on duty. At the same time, the head of state is preparing his people for further possible US casualties. According to him, the war is likely to last several more weeks – at least until "all our objectives are met."
- Apparently, a US Air Force F-15 fighter jet was shot down over Kuwait by "friendly fire." The pilot was able to save himself by parachuting out. Footage of the incident spread on social media.
- According to the army, the Israeli Air Force's operation against arch-enemy Iran, launched early Saturday morning in coordination with its US allies, is the largest in its history.
Today's most important events in a live overview:
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
