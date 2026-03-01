LIVE: Kraft also has problems in his second attempt

Prevc extended his half-time lead with a new hill record jump of 245.5 m. 24.8 points separated the overall World Cup leader from the rest of the world. The record had been held by his brother Peter Prevc (244) for ten years. Embacher sailed to 240.5 m in the first round, but still had to line up behind the Slovenian because he landed much more aesthetically at 238. "Joining the 240 club is an honor. That was my best flight of several very good ones here, it was a blast," said Embacher, the Super Team Olympic champion from Predazzo, on ORF. "Domen just puts it over the top."