LIVE: Kraft also has problems in his second attempt

Stephan Embacher flew onto the podium in second place again at the second ski flying event at Kulm. The victory went once more to Slovenia's Domen Prevc with a hill record of 245.5 meters, while Johann Andre Forfang from Norway came third.
Stephan Embacher once again demonstrated his exceptional flying skills at Kulm. One day after narrowly missing out on his first World Cup victory, the 20-year-old Tyrolean once again had to bow to the new hill record holder Domen Prevc (238/245.5) from Slovenia at the Ski Flying World Cup in Bad Mitterndorf after flights of 244 and 225 meters. The other Austrians did not fare as well in the second competition as they did on Super Saturday. Daniel Tschofenig was the second-best ÖSV eagle in eleventh place.
Prevc extended his half-time lead with a new hill record jump of 245.5 m. 24.8 points separated the overall World Cup leader from the rest of the world. The record had been held by his brother Peter Prevc (244) for ten years. Embacher sailed to 240.5 m in the first round, but still had to line up behind the Slovenian because he landed much more aesthetically at 238. "Joining the 240 club is an honor. That was my best flight of several very good ones here, it was a blast," said Embacher, the Super Team Olympic champion from Predazzo, on ORF. "Domen just puts it over the top."
Embacher celebrates "terrific weekend"
In the final, Embacher attacked with two gates less than third-placed Forfang and took the lead with 225 m. But Prevc countered and bowed in the outrun – presumably to himself. "Domen is simply outstanding," said Embacher. He didn't want to dwell on the victory on "the best weekend of my career." "To be beaten only by Domen in ski flying, to come second twice, is a magnificent weekend."
The 40-year-old Manuel Fettner bid farewell to the Austrian audience in his final season, finishing 20th with a jump of 218.5 m. Ski flying hill debutant Jonas Schuster finished 21st. Former world champion Stefan Kraft had a disappointing weekend, finishing 16th and now 29th (196/205). He lacked the flow and harmony for ski flying. "I have to swallow that now. But I know that I actually have what it takes," said Kraft.
