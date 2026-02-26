Marterbauer-Sager
“Bizarre evening”: Kunasek expects apology
"That was the bizarre evening of my term in office," Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer (SPÖ) scoffed about the provincial governors' conference last November. This has caused outrage across the provinces – Provincial Governor Mario Kunasek (FPÖ) is now demanding an apology.
The head-shaking over the SPÖ finance minister and his "bizarre" remark continues. As is well known, Marterbauermade highly disrespectful comments more than three months after his "guest appearance" at the provincial governors' meeting in Styria.
"That was the most bizarre evening of my term in office. There is less negotiating than eating and drinking," the dry-witted minister was heard to say. The provincial governors are outraged. Marterbauer had traveled to southern Styria, but immediately after the meal at "Kogel 3," where he had enjoyed potato and mushroom cream soup, pink roasted veal loin, and chocolate tart with other government colleagues and provincial governors, he disappeared back to Vienna. Eyewitnesses assure us that Marterbauer hardly raised his glass or spoke during the meal. He is only doing so now.
"Does not appreciate hospitality"
This behavior is considered "bizarre" by Upper Austrian Governor Thomas Stelzer and "very disrespectful" by Vorarlberg Governor Markus Wallner. Tyrolean Governor Anton Mattle, who took over the chairmanship of the LH Conference from Mario Kunasek, is baffled: "The finance minister arrived at a two-day state conference for the starter and left after dessert. Now he is complaining that instead of negotiating, he only ate and drank." Marterbauer, he says, "does not appreciate the hospitality of Styrian Governor Mario Kunasek."
Meanwhile, the host is not willing to calm down just yet. He speaks of an "inconceivable gaffe" and, following our report on Thursday, has now followed up with a post: Using the "Steirerkrone" headline "Kunasek and Co. rebuke minister," he illustrates his demand: "I expect an apology from Finance Minister Marterbauer."
He will have to wait. As with the "bizarre evening." Kunasek: "We waited in vain for Minister Marterbauer to make any substantive statements on the budget issue."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.