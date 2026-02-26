Warns against sabotage
Orbán rails against Ukraine: “Deploy soldiers”
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is on a collision course: On Wednesday, he ordered the deployment of soldiers and reinforced police forces to protect the energy infrastructure. The reason: alleged preparations by Ukraine to disrupt his country's oil supply.
"I see that Ukraine is preparing further actions to disrupt the operation of the Hungarian energy system. We are deploying soldiers to repel attacks near important energy facilities," Orbán announced on X (formerly Twitter).
Videos are said to show troop movements
He also announced a drone ban near the Ukrainian border and the immediate deployment of soldiers to power plants, substations, and control centers. Videos on social media show military transports on Hungarian highways near the border—apparently troop movements for the alleged protection of the energy supply.
Orbán: "Blockade has political, not technical, reasons"
Orbán sharply attacked Ukraine in his video message: "Since January 27, no oil has been flowing through the Friendship Pipeline. The data clearly shows that this unprecedented blockade has political, not technical, reasons. The Ukrainian government is putting pressure on Hungary and Slovakia. I have therefore strengthened the protection of critical energy infrastructure. This means that soldiers and equipment will be stationed at important facilities."
The prime minister emphasized that Hungary would not allow itself to be blackmailed: "We, the Hungarian people, are not responsible for the situation in Ukraine. We do not want to participate in the war or pay higher energy prices."
Ukraine disagrees: Russian attacks to blame
Ukraine rejects the accusations. President Volodymyr Zelensky said: "Russian attacks destroyed the pipeline connecting Odessa to the Druzhba pipeline. This is not the first attack on our energy infrastructure."
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also called on Kyiv to speed up repairs – but warned of dangers for workers.
Supply secured – alternatives available
Despite the interruption, the EU Commission does not see Hungary and Slovakia's oil supply as being at risk. Both countries have sufficient reserves, and alternative supply routes via the Adriatic pipeline are available. Croatia is also considering supplying oil by sea without violating EU and US sanctions.
Political calculations ahead of elections
Orbán is also exploiting the pipeline crisis politically: he is blocking a €90 billion EU loan to Ukraine and a new package of sanctions against Russia – just a few months before the parliamentary elections in April 2026. Critics see this as an escalating anti-Ukraine campaign.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
