Man deported
Daughter of soccer star must fight for her livelihood
Because the father of her children was deported to Cyprus, the daughter of former soccer player Frenkie Schinkels has to fight for her livelihood. This is because child support payments for her three children have been stopped.
During an evening meeting with the "Krone" newspaper, a 35-year-old mother sits at the kitchen table of her apartment in St. Pölten, her despair clearly written on her face. "I feel abandoned," she says through tears. Her 16-year-old daughter comforts her lovingly, while her youngest son draws a picture. Three years ago, Samantha Schinkels suffered a severe stroke and has been 60 percent physically disabled ever since. Nevertheless, she works full-time in an office job.
Full-time salary is barely enough
But the costs of rent, energy, and food eat up her salary month after month. Add to that a school trip for the little ones here, a week of skiing there. "At the end of the month, the children often have to eat cold meals," she says. Because three children are expensive, especially in times of high inflation. Her daughter supports her mother with her wages to help finance the household. "Shortly before my stroke, the father of the two older children was deported," says the mother. At the time, the "Krone" newspaper also reported on the Turkish Cypriot man, who used to be an SKN youth coach and was convicted of drug trafficking.
If you come to Austria and don't behave, deportation is understandable. But the mothers affected are left to cope on their own.
„Frenkie“ Schinkels, Fußballlegende
Bild: Zvg
Maintenance payments from abroad difficult
According to Schinkels, he was in prison three times before being deported. As a result of the deportation, the household budget is now short of 600 euros in maintenance payments each month. The federal government is currently discussing a legal maintenance guarantee . "My children deserve to receive financial support," says the desperate mother. The St. Pölten magistrate, who administers child support in the state capital, explains: "Even abroad, the father is usually obliged to pay, but in some countries it is difficult." Turkey, for example, has no official register that could be used to locate the father.
Samantha's father, Frenkie Schinkels – soccer legend and former national player – helps where he can and asks himself: "What can a single mother do about her husband being deported?" Samantha used to work extra hours in the restaurant business on weekends, but the effects of her stroke are taking their toll on her. She sighs: "I don't want luxury, I just want my children to be okay."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
