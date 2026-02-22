Daughter of soccer star must fight for her livelihood

Full-time salary is barely enough

But the costs of rent, energy, and food eat up her salary month after month. Add to that a school trip for the little ones here, a week of skiing there. "At the end of the month, the children often have to eat cold meals," she says. Because three children are expensive, especially in times of high inflation. Her daughter supports her mother with her wages to help finance the household. "Shortly before my stroke, the father of the two older children was deported," says the mother. At the time, the "Krone" newspaper also reported on the Turkish Cypriot man, who used to be an SKN youth coach and was convicted of drug trafficking.