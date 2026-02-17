Accusations of racism
Vini Jr. insulted? Controversy at Benfica against Real
A nasty accusation of racism overshadowed the match between Benfica Lisbon and Real Madrid in the first leg of the round of 32 playoffs: shortly after scoring the goal that put Real 1-0 ahead, Brazilian superstar Vinicius Júnior was allegedly called "mono" – meaning "monkey" in English – in Spanish by his opponent Gianluca Prestianni! A wild commotion ensued and Vinicius Júnior apparently refused to continue the game at first...
What exactly happened? It's unclear! What is undisputed is that Vinicius Júnior scored an absolute dream goal for the "Royals" in the 50th minute after the Spaniards had combined on the left wing. Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin had no chance against his curling shot into the top right corner. The Brazilian then went a little overboard with his celebration and referee François Letexier showed him a yellow card – it happens all the time, no big deal...
However, the reaction of his opponent Prestianni seems to have been a big deal. Before sharing his comments with the goal scorer, he even pulled his jersey over his face – apparently with the ulterior motive that no one would be able to read his lips. Vinicius Júnior immediately rushed to the referee and complained about the incident – and Letexier stopped the game immediately.
Both teams remained on the sidelines for several minutes, discussing and arguing with each other. However, it is not known exactly what was discussed. The potential scandal was not properly resolved, however: the Brazilian returned to the pitch and the game resumed after eight minutes without any penalties – but an extension on the "green table" could still be in store, especially for Prestianni...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.