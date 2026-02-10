Macron sounds the alarm
“If we do nothing, Europe will be swept away in five years.”
French President Emmanuel Macron is calling for a strategic rethink within the EU: "If we do nothing, Europe will be swept away in five years." He warns that the United States under Donald Trump can no longer be considered a reliable partner and that Russia remains unpredictable as a geopolitical power. Europe must take greater control of its own security and economy, he says.
In an interview with several European newspapers, including Le Monde and the Financial Times, Macron makes it clear that Europe must reduce its dependence on external factors and strengthen its political and economic sovereignty – even if this is more difficult than once thought.
Spectator or shaper?
In the past, Europe has failed when it has reacted slowly and in a divided manner – and has been strong when it has acted quickly and jointly in crises, such as with COVID-19 and the major EU economic stimulus program.
Now, with regard to the US, Russia, and China, Europe must decide whether it wants to be a "spectator or a shaper." "If we do nothing, Europe will be swept away in five years."
Continued "potential for conflict"
Alluding to US President Trump's threats of annexation, Macron again spoke of a "Greenland moment." This moment undoubtedly made Europeans aware that it is under threat. Europe is suffering from trauma, and people are doubtful. Trump's withdrawal of his threats regarding Greenland, which belongs to Denmark, is merely a "short-lived relief" and remains a "warning signal, not an indication of lasting détente."
Fragmentation of the EU
The Trump administration is also openly anti-European and seeking to fragment the EU. Macron expects further tensions and "potential for conflict." The Frenchman recommends his own approach to Trump: "I approach the matter professionally. So I am always respectful, predictable, but not weak." This is probably also a small hint to NATO chief Mark Rutte, who submissively called Trump "Daddy. "
This must also be taken into account in the trade conflict with the US. "Everyone must realize that this crisis we are experiencing represents a profound geopolitical rupture." It is time to "wake up," time to "emerge from the state of geopolitical minority."
Further statements by Macron in his latest interview:
- He advocates joint European debt ("Eurobonds") to finance investments in future technologies and defense in order to remain competitive with the US and China. This would put an end to the "dominance of the dollar."
- Macron cites less bureaucracy and a deeper internal market as his main economic priorities.
- In his view, trade agreements must be fair – with climate standards and "mirror clauses" that ensure the same rules for imports and EU producers.
- He considersMercosur in its current form to be problematic and, at the same time, often "overdramatized" in its impact.
- In industry, Macron advocates giving greater preference to European products. He sees key sectors such as chemicals, automotive, and mechanical engineering as being under particular pressure.
- In his view, Europe must invest in defense, green energy, artificial intelligence, and quantum technology.
In terms of foreign policy, Macron is pushing for Europe not to be sidelined in any potential negotiations with Ukraine. Russia remains geographically "on Europe's doorstep," he says, so there must be a structured European approach to talks – without putting pressure on Kiev.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
