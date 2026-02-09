Franzoni takes the lead, ÖSV faces tough battle for medals

As in the special downhill, the Austrians had no say in the battle for the top places, finishing within 5/100 of each other in seventh to tenth place. Daniel Hemetsberger and Raphael Haaser were 2/100 slower than Kriechmayr in eighth place, with Stefan Babinsky another 3/100 behind in tenth. Feller, Michael Matt, Marco Schwarz, and Fabio Gstrein will therefore have to hope for a performance explosion in the slalom. Kriechmayr in particular was disappointed, losing around one second in the last three turns. "It just wasn't good enough. Manu would be in good shape, but with such a deficit... it's not exactly easy for him," groaned the Upper Austrian.