Team combination
Franzoni takes the lead, ÖSV faces tough battle for medals
The red-white-red slalom artists have a tough task ahead of them in the second part of the team combined at the Olympic Games in Italy (2 p.m.). After Monday morning's downhill, the first Alpine skiing medal was already 97/100 seconds away. Vincent Kriechmayr had to settle for seventh place as the best Austrian. He was 1.25 seconds behind Italy's top man Giovanni Franzoni, which Manuel Feller will try to make up in the second act.
As in the special downhill, the Austrians had no say in the battle for the top places, finishing within 5/100 of each other in seventh to tenth place. Daniel Hemetsberger and Raphael Haaser were 2/100 slower than Kriechmayr in eighth place, with Stefan Babinsky another 3/100 behind in tenth. Feller, Michael Matt, Marco Schwarz, and Fabio Gstrein will therefore have to hope for a performance explosion in the slalom. Kriechmayr in particular was disappointed, losing around one second in the last three turns. "It just wasn't good enough. Manu would be in good shape, but with such a deficit... it's not exactly easy for him," groaned the Upper Austrian.
Here are the results in detail:
The Swiss can have high hopes for gold. Alexis Monney (+0.17), Marco Odermatt (+0.28), and Franjo von Allmen (+0.42) kept the gap within limits. While Franzoni's partner Alex Vinatzer has not played a role in slalom this season, Loic Meillard (Odermatt) in particular has a lot to offer. The best slalom skier of 2025/26, Norway's Atle Lie McGrath, has 1.89 seconds to make up on the leader after his partner Adrian Smiseth Sejersted finished 15th.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.