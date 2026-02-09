Parents in court
Boy (3) tortured to death: Parents in court today
The details of the investigation give only a glimpse of the horror scenarios the child was exposed to. In May 2024, three-year-old Elias from Ebbs in the Tyrolean district of Kufstein died as a result of severe malnutrition. In the fall, the public prosecutor's office brought charges against the parents – for torture, deprivation of liberty, and murder! Today, the trial is taking place in Innsbruck. The "Krone" newspaper is reporting live from the scene.
It is difficult to put into words what three-year-old Elias had to endure in his short life. It is even more difficult to comprehend how anyone could have inflicted such cruel torture on the little boy.
- The day of his death: Elias died in the early hours of May 19, 2024. "According to the results of the investigation, he died alone in the dark and naked," said the public prosecutor's office.
- Drama turns into murder case: The parents—both 27 years old—quickly came under the investigators' scrutiny. They were subsequently arrested and have been in custody at the Innsbruck prison ever since.
- Protocol of horror: In November 2025, the Innsbruck public prosecutor's office brought charges against the parents – for torture, deprivation of liberty, and murder!
- Trial, verdict: Three experts – including court psychiatrist Adelheid Kastner – are heard; no witnesses are called. A verdict is expected today. The parents face life imprisonment.
The "Krone" newspaper is reporting live from the courtroom:
Three experts, but no witnesses called
The jury court, presided over by Judge Andreas Mair, will hear three expert opinions during the course of the day: Two forensic experts will speak in the jury courtroom, and renowned court psychiatrist Adelheid Kastner will also contribute her expertise. No witnesses have been summoned.
Parents believed their son was possessed by a "demon"
According to the indictment by the Innsbruck public prosecutor's office, the child was abused in the most cruel manner over a period of months. The parents are alleged to have excluded the boy from family life, locked him away, tied him up, beaten him, and humiliated him. At times, he was locked up naked for hours – without light, without help, without food.
The indictment speaks of a deliberate act: the aim was to "kill the child as painfully as possible." The parents are said to have even discussed their actions in chats and documented them with photos and videos.
Particularly disturbing: during questioning, the mother stated that a "demon" lived inside the child. She claimed that this demon was responsible for the family's financial problems. Although a forensic psychiatric report attested that both parents had personality disorders with sadistic traits, they are still considered to be of sound mind.
Elias weighed only 7 kilograms
After his arrest, the father showed remorse, but had apparently previously tried to cover up the child's disappearance. The grandparents were fobbed off with excuses, while the remaining siblings continued to visit them. Before his death, the child weighed only seven kilograms and was 94 centimeters tall.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
