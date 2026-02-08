Meloni is furious
Wild riots in Milan: “The enemies of Italy!”
Italy has been rocked by violent protests in recent weeks. Now the anger of thousands of citizens has turned against the Olympic Games – in Milan, clashes with the police took place in front of the world's press. Rome branded the protesters "enemies of Italy" in a sharp reaction.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has strongly criticized the protests in the host city of the Winter Olympics. Late on Saturday evening, terrible scenes of violence broke out on the fringes of the demonstration after the protest march headed towards the Olympic Village. Six people were subsequently arrested.
"Thousands and thousands of Italians are working around the clock to ensure that everything runs smoothly during the Olympic Games. Many are doing so on a voluntary basis because they want their country to look good, to be admired and respected. And then there are those: the enemies of Italy and Italians who are protesting against the Olympic Games and ensuring that these images end up on television stations around the world," Meloni wrote angrily on her social media channels.
The rail network was also sabotaged
The head of government also condemned the acts of sabotage on the rail network. These had caused considerable problems for rail traffic in northern Italy on Saturday. "My solidarity goes out to the security forces, the city of Milan, and all those whose work is being ruined by these gangs of criminals," Meloni criticized.
Thousands of people protested against the Winter Olympics in Milan on Saturday afternoon, the day after the opening ceremony. As reported, clashes broke out between demonstrators and the police when some participants set off firebombs and threw stones and Molotov cocktails at the security forces.
The police dispersed the crowd with water cannons. The authorities also used batons and tear gas. International camera crews filmed everything.
Impressions from the Winter Games venue:
The security forces were on high alert after more than a hundred officers were injured in violent protests against the closure of a cultural center in Turin last weekend. Some police officers were literally beaten through the streets by left-wing activists, according to a report in the "Krone" newspaper.
Opponents of the Winter Olympics criticize above all its impact on the fragile ecosystem of the mountain world and the water- and energy-intensive use of artificial snow. The protests were also directed against skyrocketing rents and growing social inequality. Since the 2015 World Expo, Milan has been experiencing a real estate boom that has driven up the cost of living for many locals.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.