Here in the live ticker
LIVE: Opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Games
Let's go! The XXV Winter Games in Milan/Cortina are officially open. The main opening ceremony is taking place at the San Siro soccer stadium in Milan, with additional ceremonies in Cortina d'Ampezzo and Predazzo. We are reporting live—see below.
Here is the live ticker:
Here are the best photos:
A record number of 116 sets of medals will be awarded, with competitions from eight international federations in 16 sports and numerous disciplines taking place in six clusters. The decentralized concept poses major logistical problems, but it has allowed existing sports facilities to be used to a large extent. Austria's team comprises 52 female and 63 male athletes. Anna Gasser and Benjamin Karl from snowboarding are today's flag bearers, both of whom have already won Olympic gold.
Horst Nussbaumer, President of the Austrian Olympic Committee, has set a target of 18 medals this year, matching the number won in Beijing in 2022. The main opening ceremony, themed "Armonia" (harmony), will take place at the San Siro Stadium.
The organizers promise harmony, magic, and Olympic spirit. Two Olympic flames will burn, one in Milan and one in Cortina. Anna Gasser and Benjamin Karl will carry the Austrian flag into the arena.
The discord of a world in turmoil is to be left outside. This will not be entirely successful, as demonstrations have been announced, especially in Milan, against the negative impact on the environment, against political influence, and against the participation of US Vice President JD Vance and the presence of controversial agents from the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency in Italy.
Ceremony aims to send a message of peace
However, the organizers want to ignore all this as much as possible. "Harmony" is the motto of the opening ceremony. They don't want to cause offense, as certain parts of the Paris opening in 2024 did in conservative circles. "The ceremony aims to send a message of peace while celebrating Italy's imagination and culture," says artistic director Marco Balich. In particular, it will pay tribute to fashion and design in Italy, and especially to Giorgio Armani, who died in September.
In addition, an international lineup of stars has been announced. Mariah Carey will sing in Italian, Lang Lang will play the piano. Andrea Bocelli and Laura Pausini will represent the Italian music guild.
"Magic and the spirit of the Olympics"
For IOC President Kirsty Coventry, now is the time to "put aside anything that distracts from the Games." The former top swimmer from Zimbabwe expressed her conviction at a media conference earlier this week that the world would remember the "magic and spirit of the Olympics" as soon as the competitions began. The opening ceremony would be a "beautiful showcase" for this.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.