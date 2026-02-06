LIVE: Opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Games

Ceremony aims to send a message of peace

However, the organizers want to ignore all this as much as possible. "Harmony" is the motto of the opening ceremony. They don't want to cause offense, as certain parts of the Paris opening in 2024 did in conservative circles. "The ceremony aims to send a message of peace while celebrating Italy's imagination and culture," says artistic director Marco Balich. In particular, it will pay tribute to fashion and design in Italy, and especially to Giorgio Armani, who died in September.