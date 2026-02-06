Olympics: “Worst case” for ÖSV hopeful Stadlober

After arriving a day late, Stadlober is doing everything she can in the Olympic Village to get back into top shape. "Steam helps, inhaling salt, nasal oil, hanging up wet towels" are on her to-do list. On Friday, she will complete her first interval training session to get her body back into shape. "I have to see how it reacts to the strain of racing. It could go well, but it could also go badly," added Stadlober, who now feels a little less pressure. She will not be making any changes to her racing program. "Just because things might go wrong now, it doesn't mean my Games are over. I'm not going to let that get to me."