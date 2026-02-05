Hate preachers to be placed on a “watch list” in future

Radicalization, which often takes place in the digital space, does not stop at state or national borders: consider the horrific terrorist attack in Villach that claimed the life of a 14-year-old almost exactly one year ago: the Syrian perpetrator was radicalized by TikTok videos of a German Islamic preacher. That is why Mikl-Leitner, together with Integration Minister Claudia Bauer, wants to exert pressure at the EU level: decisive action is also needed there, and both are therefore in favor of implementing a European register of hate preachers.