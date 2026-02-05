Protection against extremism
Hate preachers to be placed on a “watch list” in future
Lower Austria is the first federal state to set up an observatory for radical Islamic preachers. Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner and Integration Minister Claudia Bauer are also calling for a Europe-wide register of hate preachers.
As part of an action plan against radical Islam adopted by the Lower Austrian state government last year, Austria's first observatory will begin work in the first quarter of 2026. It will focus intensively on the scientific observation and analysis of radical Islam in Lower Austria, develop measures based on its findings, and produce an annual report to be submitted to the State Security Council.
"Lower Austria is taking decisive action when it comes to protecting our free society. With the observatory, we are creating an important tool for identifying dangerous developments at an early stage and taking targeted action against them," emphasizes Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner.
Radical Islam is a serious threat to our community, our security, and peaceful coexistence.
Radicalization, which often takes place in the digital space, does not stop at state or national borders: consider the horrific terrorist attack in Villach that claimed the life of a 14-year-old almost exactly one year ago: the Syrian perpetrator was radicalized by TikTok videos of a German Islamic preacher. That is why Mikl-Leitner, together with Integration Minister Claudia Bauer, wants to exert pressure at the EU level: decisive action is also needed there, and both are therefore in favor of implementing a European register of hate preachers.
Bauer: "No state can tackle this threat alone."
"Radical Islam is a serious threat to our community, our security, and peaceful coexistence. That is why we need clear rules, consistent prevention, and close cooperation at all levels," said Mikl-Leitner, who informed Bauer about Lower Austria's initiative during a working meeting in St. Pölten.
"Extremist ideologies are spreading today primarily online, quickly, across borders, and often in secret. No state can tackle this threat alone. A European register of hate preachers is a necessary step to make dangerous actors visible, improve networking between security authorities, and take consistent action. Those who preach hatred must have no place in Europe," said the ÖVP minister, welcoming the initiative.
