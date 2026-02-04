Deadly rip current
Tyrolean man (49) dies in swimming accident in South Africa
Tragedy strikes an Austrian tourist far from home! The Tyrolean man was caught in a rip current at Leentjiesklip Beach over the weekend and was unable to free himself...
The accident occurred on the beach of the coastal town of Wilderness at the southern tip of the African continent: Together with two other swimmers—a young local couple—the 49-year-old found himself in dire straits.
Witnesses first alerted the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), while at the same time some daredevils jumped into the waves themselves to rush to the trio's aid.
Tourist died in hospital
And indeed, with combined efforts, they managed to pull both the couple (aged 19 and 21) and the tourist from Austria ashore. But while the two locals remained virtually unharmed, the Tyrolean's fate was grim.
The man had to be resuscitated on the spot. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, where his heart stopped beating for good on Sunday night.
Dangerous phenomenon
A rip current is a strong, narrow ocean current that carries water from the shore back out to the open sea. It occurs when accumulated water between breaking waves finds its way out. Rip currents do not pull swimmers down, but they can quickly carry them away from the beach. It is important to remain calm, let yourself drift, and swim sideways out of the current instead of fighting against it.
The victim was traveling with a group of friends in South Africa. The State Department has confirmed his tragic death to the "Krone" newspaper. Local police have launched an investigation, and the commander of the local NRSI unit expressed his condolences to the bereaved family.
