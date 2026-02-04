Inflation finally returns to normal levels

"Austria back on track"

The federal government expressed its satisfaction with the development on Wednesday. Vice-Chancellor Andreas Babler and Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer (both SPÖ) saw "Austria back on track": "It is important that we do not rest on our laurels. Measures such as reducing VAT on basic foodstuffs ensure that we not only lower inflation but also push prices down again," said Babler.

"The inflation rate of two percent now reinforces our course. In areas that directly affect people's lives, such as energy, rent, and food, targeted measures and political pressure have had an effect. This benefits all segments of the population, but especially those who spend a large part of their income on these three areas," Marterbauer explained.