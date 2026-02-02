Government even argues over protection for children
Government even argues about protection for children
"Ill-conceived" unease in the coalition: first the unagreed food list, then the secret of the People's Party surrounding the referendum on conscription, and now an announcement of a social media ban that will not happen. Within a few weeks, the parties are losing themselves in political solo efforts.
New week, same old story: Austria's first three-party government continues to argue internally—and still has three different opinions on crucial issues and projects. The latest proof of this: Similar to the food list for cheaper products in supermarkets, SPÖ Vice-Chancellor Andreas Babler rushed ahead on Monday morning with a press release about a supposedly imminent social media ban at the national level.
"Ill-conceived isolated solution"
The SPÖ leader responsible for media even announced a draft law to protect young people "by the summer." And although it would probably have been given the green light by Black Chancellor Christian Stocker, who wants to set the age limit at 14 and introduce a real-name requirement on the internet by law, Babler's proposal ultimately did not even survive lunchtime.
Age limit rejected
The pink coalition partner clearly rejected the red-white-red solution. NEOS club chairman Yannick Shetty told the "Krone" newspaper that it was an "ill-conceived proposal for an Austrian isolated solution that could result in citizens being required to identify themselves online." According to Shetty, there is agreement that such an age limit should be introduced at the European level.
"Devastating image"
Behind the scenes in government, there is now also agreement that obvious solo efforts such as those by Babler, but also Stocker's referendum initiative to extend compulsory military service, are putting a massive strain on the coalition climate – "and presenting a devastating image to the outside world," as government circles increasingly tell the Krone newspaper. Above all, the poor poll ratings of the former major parties, the ÖVP and SPÖ, are causing nervousness to rise. Even negotiations on the next double budget are therefore only "allowed" to begin after the SPÖ party conference on March 7.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.