Government even argues about protection for children

New week, same old story: Austria's first three-party government continues to argue internally—and still has three different opinions on crucial issues and projects. The latest proof of this: Similar to the food list for cheaper products in supermarkets, SPÖ Vice-Chancellor Andreas Babler rushed ahead on Monday morning with a press release about a supposedly imminent social media ban at the national level.

"Ill-conceived isolated solution"

The SPÖ leader responsible for media even announced a draft law to protect young people "by the summer." And although it would probably have been given the green light by Black Chancellor Christian Stocker, who wants to set the age limit at 14 and introduce a real-name requirement on the internet by law, Babler's proposal ultimately did not even survive lunchtime.