Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"There are talks"

Transfer bombshell? Rapid interested in two ÖFB players

Nachrichten
02.02.2026 12:44
Will Andreas Weimann return to Vienna-Hütteldorf?
Will Andreas Weimann return to Vienna-Hütteldorf?(Bild: GEPA)
Porträt von krone Sport
Von krone Sport

Is a double green-and-white transfer bombshell in the offing? According to information from "Krone," Bundesliga crisis club Rapid is interested in ÖFB players Andreas Weimann (34) and Yusuf Demir (22).

0 Kommentare

Will Andreas Weimann return to Vienna-Hütteldorf after 18 years? "There have been talks, he is an interesting player," Rapid's sporting director Markus Katzer emphasized in an interview with "Krone." "It is quite possible that the transfer will go through."

Markus Katzer
Markus Katzer(Bild: GEPA)

The 26-time Austrian international is currently under contract with England's second division club Derby County. However, things are not going as planned for Weimann personally at the moment. If he still wants to jump on Austria's World Cup bandwagon, the striker needs more playing time. "Of course, the World Cup is on my mind. That would be a big deal for me," Weimann recently told the "Krone."


Demir on the sidelines – will Rapid strike?
In addition to Weimann, Rapid is also interested in Yusuf Demir. "We have already held talks there too. There is even an option that the deal will cost us nothing," Katzer reveals. The offensive player has no future at Galatasaray Istanbul.

Yusuf Demir
Yusuf Demir(Bild: GEPA)

Demir made his debut for Austria around five years ago, but at Galatasaray he has often been left sitting on the bench or in the stands. In the current season, he has only made three competitive appearances, spending just 125 minutes on the pitch.

On March 28, 2021, the then Rapid player became the third-youngest team debutant (after David Alaba and Hans Buzek) in ÖFB history at the age of 17 years and 300 days. He made three more brief appearances in 2021. He was considered a "jewel" with a market value of twelve million euros and even played nine times for FC Barcelona on loan. Now he may be facing a return to Vienna...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
  • Wien
  • Niederösterreich
  • Burgenland
  • Oberösterreich
  • Kärnten
  • Steiermark
  • Salzburg
  • Tirol
  • Vorarlberg
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf