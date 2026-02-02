"There are talks"
Transfer bombshell? Rapid interested in two ÖFB players
Is a double green-and-white transfer bombshell in the offing? According to information from "Krone," Bundesliga crisis club Rapid is interested in ÖFB players Andreas Weimann (34) and Yusuf Demir (22).
Will Andreas Weimann return to Vienna-Hütteldorf after 18 years? "There have been talks, he is an interesting player," Rapid's sporting director Markus Katzer emphasized in an interview with "Krone." "It is quite possible that the transfer will go through."
The 26-time Austrian international is currently under contract with England's second division club Derby County. However, things are not going as planned for Weimann personally at the moment. If he still wants to jump on Austria's World Cup bandwagon, the striker needs more playing time. "Of course, the World Cup is on my mind. That would be a big deal for me," Weimann recently told the "Krone."
Demir on the sidelines – will Rapid strike?
In addition to Weimann, Rapid is also interested in Yusuf Demir. "We have already held talks there too. There is even an option that the deal will cost us nothing," Katzer reveals. The offensive player has no future at Galatasaray Istanbul.
Demir made his debut for Austria around five years ago, but at Galatasaray he has often been left sitting on the bench or in the stands. In the current season, he has only made three competitive appearances, spending just 125 minutes on the pitch.
On March 28, 2021, the then Rapid player became the third-youngest team debutant (after David Alaba and Hans Buzek) in ÖFB history at the age of 17 years and 300 days. He made three more brief appearances in 2021. He was considered a "jewel" with a market value of twelve million euros and even played nine times for FC Barcelona on loan. Now he may be facing a return to Vienna...
