Wild riots!
Police officers beaten in the streets of Turin
Thirty-one police officers were injured in serious riots in Turin on Saturday evening. Violence escalated on the fringes of a demonstration for the left-wing cultural center Askatasuna, which was cleared in December. Ten people were arrested.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned "violent attacks aimed at the state and its representatives." On the fringes of the protest, there were violent clashes between groups of anarchists and security forces, particularly near the formerly occupied Askatasuna center.
According to police, demonstrators threw stones, fireworks, Molotov cocktails, and other objects at the officers and erected barricades from garbage containers and shopping carts. Several fires were set, including one on a police vehicle, which went up in flames. The officers used tear gas and water cannons.
Police officers beaten in the streets
Italy's Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi described the masked demonstrators who attacked the police as "a threat to democracy" and accused left-wing parties of supporting violent groups.
Images and videos showed a police officer surrounded by demonstrators and attacked with poles and a hammer (see tweet above). President Sergio Mattarella called Piantedosi to express his solidarity with the injured officer.
According to Alberto Cirio, president of the Piedmont region, which includes Turin, the attacked police officer is not in critical condition. Cirio visited the Molinette hospital in Turin, where the injured were being treated, together with government representatives.
Impressions from Turin:
Meloni government mobilizes against the left
The governing parties blamed the left for politically legitimizing violence and reiterated their demand for a tougher security package with measures against violence against security forces. Interior Minister Piantedosi announced that he would present corresponding measures next week.
The leader of the opposition Democratic Party (PD), Elly Schlein, strongly condemned the violence and expressed her solidarity with the security forces. The attackers must be quickly identified and held accountable, she said.
The protests were directed against the eviction of the Askatasuna cultural center, a meeting place for Turin's left-wing scene for decades, shortly before Christmas. According to the organizers, around 50,000 people took part in several demonstration marches that started in the city center and at the Porta Nuova and Porta Susa train stations and later merged. According to the police, 15,000 people took part in the demonstration.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
