Ukrainians now face death from cold in their own homes

"And you run like crazy, shouting 'electricity,' to the power outlet, to the washing machine, to the PC. And all at the same time. Personally, I immediately turn on the news. It feels as if the world has completely changed in the last six hours, during which you've been sitting in the dark and cold. And indeed, this feeling has never deceived me. It's dark, dark, dark, and then suddenly (US President Donald, note) Trump has forgotten about Ukraine, Iran, and (the ousted dictator Nicolas, note) Maduro, he is threatening (French President Emmanuel, note) Macron with tariffs on wine and Greenland—also known as "Iceland" and "a piece of ice"—he apparently really wants to conquer it by force," reports Gin.