Medical malpractice: “They damaged me for life”

On September 16, at 7:30 a.m., Wolle is finally summoned back to the Kepler Clinic. Three professors—Peter Oppelt, head of gynecology, Rupert Langer, head of pathology, and Karl Heinz Stadlbauer, medical director of the university hospital—inform her that she is healthy. What's more, she had always been healthy. There had been a "complication" during the pathological examination. No further explanations are given. She is handed a business card and an information sheet from the patient advocacy group of the state of Upper Austria, and Wolle is informed that her medical records can only be requested through a lawyer. "I thought I was going to have a heart attack," says Katharina Wolle. "You go there and trust these people. And they communicate it as if it were a piece of bread."