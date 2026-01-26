More expensive than ever
Over $5,000: Gold breaks all records
More expensive than ever: On Monday, the price of gold broke the $5,000 mark for the first time in history. One troy ounce, which is about 31.1 grams, cost $5,093 (€4,337.42) on the London Metal Exchange in early trading.
Gold has risen in price by almost 18 percent in the first few weeks of the year, after the price of the precious metal had already risen by 65 percent in the previous year. This was the highest annual increase since 1979. The price has risen by more than $2,000 in 2025. By way of comparison, it took the gold price around ten years to rise from $1,000 to $2,000.
The strongest drivers include geopolitical risks, purchases by central banks, and speculation that interest rates in the US will continue to fall.
Silver is also in high demand
Silver is also in demand on the stock market: last week, the price per troy ounce rose above $100 for the first time. Silver is an important industrial metal that is needed for many applications related to artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, and energy.
Precious metals are considered safe investments in times of crisis
Precious metals – especially gold – are considered by many investors to be "safe havens" in times of crisis. In addition, there are concerns about the independence of the US Federal Reserve. Trump's repeated attacks on Fed Chairman Jerome Powell are fueling fears that the powerful central bank may no longer act independently in the future, but could be politically controlled.
Since gold yields neither interest nor dividends, the prospect of falling interest rates is boosting demand for the precious metal. Lower interest rates make fixed-income investments such as government bonds less attractive in comparison.
Recommendations for investors
Gold has retained its value over long periods of time. The precious metal has survived wars, currency reforms, and recessions, making it an attractive long-term investment for many. However, gold should only be purchased with money that you can afford to part with for the long term.
The boom could continue
Despite the surge, some banks believe that gold prices could rise even higher. US investment bank Goldman Sachs recently raised its forecast for the end of 2026 from $4,900 to $5,400 per troy ounce. At the same time, some experts warn that the record run of gold prices is exaggerated.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
