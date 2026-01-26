Saved by Grandpa
Little girl falls through ice hole into lake
A skating trip to Lake Höllerersee in Sankt Pantaleon (Upper Austria) almost ended in tragedy for a young girl and her family at the weekend. Suddenly, the girl fell through a hole cut in the ice for ice swimming and was in danger of drowning in the cold water.
"Thank God the incident was noticed immediately. Without hesitation, bystanders rushed to the girl's aid. The child's grandfather also acted quickly and was able to rescue his granddaughter from the water. I would like to express my sincere thanks to all the rescuers for their swift and exemplary intervention," said St. Pantaleon's mayor Walter Hartl emotionally on social media.
Appeal to winter sports enthusiasts
However, he also takes the current incident as a warning and appeals to ice bathers: "Please secure your entry points in accordance with the applicable regulations and recommendations so that such accidents can be avoided! It is by no means necessary for each person to cut or drill their own hole — this makes it all the more important to have clear, clearly visible, and secure safety measures in place."
The mayor wishes the girl "all the best" and hopes that she has not suffered any injuries.
Serious fall while ice skating
Incidentally, this was not the only dangerous incident on a frozen lake this weekend. At Grabensee – in the border area between Upper Austria and Salzburg – a skater fell, injured himself on the frozen surface of the lake, and was unable to leave it on his own. Water rescuers transported the injured man from the shore, and he was taken to hospital with cuts.
"There is no freedom without mutual understanding." The originator of this saying is unknown – at least according to the internet – but there is some truth to it, as the current heated "battle" over the cold ice on some lakes shows.
There are those who are happy to finally be able to glide across frozen natural ice again, and then there are those who break the ice to plunge into the "floods." With consideration and a little common sense, both can certainly be done without putting each other in danger or even arguing—let's just enjoy nature together.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.