Hot lead in two cases
Murder in a home: The dark secret of the three rings
"It seems only a matter of time" – investigators are hopeful in their hunt for the perpetrators in two spectacular murder cases. In the case of the baby murder on the Burgenland-Hungarian border, a hot lead is being pursued in a neighboring country. And three rings could lead to the killer who sadistically suffocated an 87-year-old woman in a luxury retirement home in Vienna.
The baby murder near the Nickelsdorf border crossing, which was apparently partially captured on video surveillance, has touched even hardened investigators. A little girl was beaten to death after birth and discarded like trash. Based on the camera footage, the meticulous violent crimes unit of the Burgenland State Criminal Police Office has already called in the international police agency Interpol. This is because the trail to the mother of the murdered newborn leads to Germany.
Three rings in her neck and throat as a message
In the second shocking criminal case, homicide detectives from the Vienna State Criminal Investigation Office are also pursuing a hot lead. The sadistic killer had stuffed not just one, but three rings into the throat and pharynx of the elderly lady in the expensive park residence.
As reported, the 87-year-old had been suffocated to death. Now it is up to the forensic specialists. Foreign DNA is said to have been found on the pieces of jewelry, which may have been left behind as a cruel message – "Choke on your money."
Officials are currently combing through the suspect database of collected genetic fingerprints. If nothing is found here, swabs will likely be taken from the victim's family and close relatives. Staff will also be routinely checked.
In any case, investigators are cautiously optimistic in their hunt for the killer in both cases.
