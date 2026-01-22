After murder alert, investigators now comb through nursing home

When a nurse at the Park Residenz Döbling retirement home wanted to check on an 87-year-old Austrian resident in her apartment at 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, she recoiled in shock. The elderly woman was lying lifeless in the room – the police did not want to reveal whether she was found in her bed or on the floor for "tactical reasons". However, the overall picture quickly became clear: the pensioner had been murdered in cold blood.