On-site inspection
After murder alert, investigators now comb through nursing home
Mysterious murder of an 87-year-old woman in a posh nursing home for pensioners in Vienna-Döbling: In broad daylight, a nurse discovered the resident's body – and the police have been in the dark ever since. Years ago, there were mysterious deaths and thefts in the luxury home.
When a nurse at the Park Residenz Döbling retirement home wanted to check on an 87-year-old Austrian resident in her apartment at 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, she recoiled in shock. The elderly woman was lying lifeless in the room – the police did not want to reveal whether she was found in her bed or on the floor for "tactical reasons". However, the overall picture quickly became clear: the pensioner had been murdered in cold blood.
3,000 to 6,000 euros for a room
An autopsy on Wednesday confirmed the worst fears – the case must be treated as a homicide. What exactly happened in the posh residence, where a room costs between €3,000 and €6,000 per month, remains a mystery to the police. There are no initial suspects, and according to spokeswoman Irina Steirer, the investigation is looking into all possibilities.
When the "Krone" newspaper visited the scene of the crime on Thursday afternoon, employees and visitors remained silent.
Visitors and employees under suspicion
On Thursday afternoon, detectives were still busy securing evidence and questioning the residents and employees of the home, as well as possible relatives. Videos from surveillance cameras and visitor lists from the senior citizens' residence must be evaluated. During the "Krone" inspection in the freezing cold, detectives carried boxes and bags of possible evidence to their car.
Despite having a staffed concierge desk, the home posted two additional security guards in front of the building to keep an eye on every visitor.
Two mysterious deaths and thefts
The beautiful retirement home in an upscale residential neighborhood made negative headlines for the first time, according to krone.at: In 2018, two women, both 97 at the time, died mysteriously, while tens of thousands of euros in savings and jewelry belonging to the two women were missing – an investigation was launched. In 2019, a former intern spoke of "careless and inhumane" treatment of the residents. The home rejected the accusations at the time.
Now the police must once again secure evidence and search for possible suspects.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
