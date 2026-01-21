"Some enemies here"
Trump wants “immediate negotiations” on Greenland
US President Donald Trump delivered his eagerly awaited speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday. Among other things, he called for "immediate negotiations" on the acquisition of Greenland. However, he reassured listeners that the US military would not use force.
"The US was foolish to give Greenland back to Denmark after World War II," he said. Denmark was saved in World War II, and now the country is being ungrateful. A purchase would increase NATO's security and would not pose a threat to the military alliance. Contrary to what has been widely claimed, he is not interested in the extraction of raw materials such as rare earths, which lie hundreds of meters below the ice. "We need it for strategic national and international security," Trump said of Greenland. A takeover would also be "good for Europe." NATO takes a lot but gives little.
"It's great to be back in beautiful Davos, Switzerland, and to address so many distinguished business leaders, so many friends, and also a few enemies," the US president began his remarks. He arrived in Davos early Wednesday afternoon with a large delegation and a delay of about three hours. The plane had to turn back due to a "minor electrical problem." On the sidelines of the event, the Republican plans to meet with heads of state and government.
Greenland is located in a strategically important location and is undefended.
US-Präsident Donald Trump in Davos
However, the mood of these talks could be dampened, as Trump once again sharply criticized Europe in his speech. He said the continent is struggling with "uncontrolled mass migration and endless imports from abroad" and that there will soon be a "catastrophic collapse" of energy supplies. He blamed the expansion of green energy sources for the latter.
Posing as Venezuela's savior
The Republican also praised his own controversial economic and customs policies, his budget policy, and the ordered attack on Venezuela. "Venezuela will earn more money in the next six months than it has in the past 20 years; all the big oil companies are coming into the country. It's incredible," Trump said. Twenty years ago, Venezuela was still a great country, he said, and the US would now help with its problems.
Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker (ÖVP) is also in Davos. His focus at the working meetings is on how the recently adopted Austrian industrial strategy can be implemented.
