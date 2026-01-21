Trump wants “immediate negotiations” on Greenland

"The US was foolish to give Greenland back to Denmark after World War II," he said. Denmark was saved in World War II, and now the country is being ungrateful. A purchase would increase NATO's security and would not pose a threat to the military alliance. Contrary to what has been widely claimed, he is not interested in the extraction of raw materials such as rare earths, which lie hundreds of meters below the ice. "We need it for strategic national and international security," Trump said of Greenland. A takeover would also be "good for Europe." NATO takes a lot but gives little.