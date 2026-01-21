Best time on the Streif
“A statement!” Italian causes amazement in Kitzbühel
Giovanni Franzoni was unbeatable in Kitzbühel again on Wednesday! As on Tuesday, the Italian was also the fastest in the second downhill training run on the Streif. "That's quite a statement from the lad," marveled Vincent Kriechmayr, who was just over a second off the best time.
"It'll take a bit more than that to beat Giovanni. He talks as if he still has reserves, so we'd better brace ourselves," said Kriechmayr, impressed by Franzoni in an ORF interview. The Italian had already shown his class in Wengen with two best times in training, a Super-G victory, and a downhill podium finish. Now he set the pace for the second time in Kitzbühel.
Babinsky points to
Behind Franzoni, Frenchman Nils Alphand (+0.09 seconds) finished in second place. Stefan Babinsky (+0.29) was the best Austrian in third place. "It was a good training run, I did a lot of things well," said the ÖSV skier. "But not everyone has shown their hand yet!" The third training run on the Streif will take place on Thursday (11:30 a.m.).
Here are the interim results:
Record prize money
The prize money for the 86th Hahnenkamm races from Friday to Sunday in Kitzbühel amounts to €1,050,000. This new record sum will be divided equally between the super-G, downhill, and slalom for the top 30 in each event. The races are thus endowed with €350,000 each. The winner will receive €101,000, the runner-up €51,000, and third place €26,000 gross. The 30th place finisher will receive €2,500.
