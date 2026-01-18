Babler in press conference
Tax reduction: Apples become cheaper, bananas do not
Watering can or not, effective against inflation or not? How to finance it? The VAT reduction was the biggest topic for Vice Chancellor Andreas Babler in the ORF press conference—and for the first time, there was a complete list of everything that is to become cheaper.
Milk, eggs, potatoes, vegetables – including frozen ones, grains, salt, pasta, bread, and pastries: for the first time, the Vice Chancellor named the entire list of foods that will be affected by the VAT reduction to five percent. It is set to take effect in July and will provide relief to those who "have to check their online banking before going shopping." Fruit is also on the list – but only from Austria. So apples yes, bananas no.
The entire list
Milk, milk products, and eggs:
Milk: KN 0401 (including lactose-free animal milk)
Butter: KN 0405
Eggs (from chickens): CN 0407 21
Vegetables (fresh and chilled):
Potatoes: CN 0701
Tomatoes: CN 0702
Onions, garlic, and leeks: CN 0703
Cauliflower and kohlrabi: CN 0704
Salads: CN 0705
Carrots, beets, and celeriac: CN 0706
Cucumbers: CN 0707
Beans, peas, etc.: CN 0708
Other vegetables: CN 0709 (e.g., pumpkin, peppers, or asparagus) excluding CN 0709 56
Frozen vegetables (e.g., peas, spinach): KN 0710
Fruit:
Fresh apples/pears: CN 0808
Fresh stone fruit (apricots, cherries, etc.): CN 0809
Cereals, milled products, and bakery products:
Rice: CN 1006
Wheat flour and wheat semolina: CN 1101 or 1103 11
Pasta (without filling): CN 1902 11, 1902 19 and, where applicable, 1902 30 10
Bread and pastries (rolls, etc.): CN 1905 90 30 (including gluten-free bread)
- Table salt: CN 2501 00 91
The list is based on counter-financing ("We don't want to make the same mistake as previous governments") and is intended to strengthen domestic production. According to the Vice Chancellor, a third of daily shopping will be affected.
The package and plastic tax should largely suffice to finance the tax relief. The reduction will cost €400 million, and there will also be one or two smaller counter-financing measures. "I am very proud of the package," said Babler. Although the SPÖ had entered the negotiations with significantly tougher demands.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
