Babler in press conference

Tax reduction: Apples become cheaper, bananas do not

Nachrichten
18.01.2026 11:17
(Bild: APA/ROLAND SCHLAGER)
Porträt von Teresa Spari
Von Teresa Spari

Watering can or not, effective against inflation or not? How to finance it? The VAT reduction was the biggest topic for Vice Chancellor Andreas Babler in the ORF press conference—and for the first time, there was a complete list of everything that is to become cheaper.

Milk, eggs, potatoes, vegetables – including frozen ones, grains, salt, pasta, bread, and pastries: for the first time, the Vice Chancellor named the entire list of foods that will be affected by the VAT reduction to five percent. It is set to take effect in July and will provide relief to those who "have to check their online banking before going shopping." Fruit is also on the list – but only from Austria. So apples yes, bananas no. 

The entire list

Milk, milk products, and eggs:

  • Milk: KN 0401 (including lactose-free animal milk)

  • Butter: KN 0405

  • Eggs (from chickens): CN 0407 21

Vegetables (fresh and chilled):

  • Potatoes: CN 0701

  • Tomatoes: CN 0702

  • Onions, garlic, and leeks: CN 0703

  • Cauliflower and kohlrabi: CN 0704

  • Salads: CN 0705

  • Carrots, beets, and celeriac: CN 0706

  • Cucumbers: CN 0707

  • Beans, peas, etc.: CN 0708

  • Other vegetables: CN 0709 (e.g., pumpkin, peppers, or asparagus) excluding CN 0709 56

  • Frozen vegetables (e.g., peas, spinach): KN 0710

Fruit:

  • Fresh apples/pears: CN 0808

  • Fresh stone fruit (apricots, cherries, etc.): CN 0809

Cereals, milled products, and bakery products:

  • Rice: CN 1006

  • Wheat flour and wheat semolina: CN 1101 or 1103 11

  • Pasta (without filling): CN 1902 11, 1902 19 and, where applicable, 1902 30 10

  • Bread and pastries (rolls, etc.): CN 1905 90 30 (including gluten-free bread)

 

  • Table salt: CN 2501 00 91

The list is based on counter-financing ("We don't want to make the same mistake as previous governments") and is intended to strengthen domestic production. According to the Vice Chancellor, a third of daily shopping will be affected. 

The package and plastic tax should largely suffice to finance the tax relief. The reduction will cost €400 million, and there will also be one or two smaller counter-financing measures. "I am very proud of the package," said Babler. Although the SPÖ had entered the negotiations with significantly tougher demands. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

