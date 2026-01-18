Tax reduction: Apples become cheaper, bananas do not

Milk, eggs, potatoes, vegetables – including frozen ones, grains, salt, pasta, bread, and pastries: for the first time, the Vice Chancellor named the entire list of foods that will be affected by the VAT reduction to five percent. It is set to take effect in July and will provide relief to those who "have to check their online banking before going shopping." Fruit is also on the list – but only from Austria. So apples yes, bananas no.