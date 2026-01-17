Head of intelligence warns: IS supporters are getting younger

Experts are already talking about "crime scenes in children's bedrooms." Why is that?

The main reason for the massive rejuvenation of dangerous individuals and suspects is online radicalization. To give you some figures: if you look at the development of suspects, in 2021, 14 percent were under the age of 18, and in 2024, this figure had already risen to more than 40 percent. A second example relates to high-risk individuals (low three-digit number), i.e., people we believe could carry out attacks: in 2020, we saw an average age of 31, and in 2025, the average age is currently 23.