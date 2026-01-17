Ortlieb narrowly misses podium in Delago’s home victory

Best result of the season for Ortlieb

Ortlieb was certainly satisfied with her run and performance, as well as her best result of the season. "It was a very clean run, perhaps a little too controlled in one or two places." Despite very poor visibility, the foggy section was no problem, as there had been two training runs. The 29-year-old had finished first and second in those. However, she was not disappointed about missing out on a podium place. "I can absolutely live with that. You always have to keep your feet on the ground. It's a relatively long race and I'm not that far behind."