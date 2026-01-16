Call for murder
Domestic violence: ankle bracelets to protect women
Red politicians see red after recent murders of women and rush ahead: electronic ankle bracelets are a "suitable means" of keeping dangerous individuals at bay. Styrian SPÖ leader Max Lercher and the two ministers Eva-Maria Holzleitner and Anna Sporrer want to join forces politically.
Every femicide is one too many. And yet it is precisely the recent tragic events of the still young year in Styria and Lower Austria that are now bringing politics back into the picture. Together, the Styrian SPÖ leader Max Lercher, Minister for Women Eva-Maria Holzleitner, and Minister of Justice Anna Sporrer are now campaigning in the "Krone" for further political measures to protect against violence.
"Protection against violence is a men's issue"
"I say this in no uncertain terms: protection against violence is a men's issue. We can no longer pretend that violence against women is a 'women's issue' – it is a problem for men. Politicians must act now! I call on both the Minister of the Interior and the Governor of Styria – who himself comes from the security sector – to join forces across party lines," explains Lercher.
Electronic tagging as a means
Numerous cases clearly show that the gap between expulsion and pre-trial detention must be closed. Lercher also has a clear answer to the question of methodology: "Electronic ankle bracelets are a suitable means of keeping dangerous individuals in check." A measure that would certainly have helped in the case of the murder in Lower Austria, as the suspect had already been issued with a deportation order and would therefore have been classified as a dangerous individual.
It is a political plan that Lercher's comrades Holzleitner and Sporrer have been pursuing for some time. Both refer to the national action plan against violence against women, which combines prevention, protection, and prosecution. Holzleitner wants to pursue this consistently and decisively close further gaps. She says: "Violence against women is a challenge for society as a whole, which we must face together. The protection of women and girls is a top priority!"
Digital tracking already under review
Sporrer adds: "Stricter sanctions for violating restraining orders and restraining orders are urgently needed – we are already working on new proposals here." The possibilities for digital tracking of high-risk violent offenders are being "thoroughly examined." Knowing full well what further measures are needed: political solidarity!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
