Domestic violence: ankle bracelets to protect women

It is a political plan that Lercher's comrades Holzleitner and Sporrer have been pursuing for some time. Both refer to the national action plan against violence against women, which combines prevention, protection, and prosecution. Holzleitner wants to pursue this consistently and decisively close further gaps. She says: "Violence against women is a challenge for society as a whole, which we must face together. The protection of women and girls is a top priority!"

Digital tracking already under review

Sporrer adds: "Stricter sanctions for violating restraining orders and restraining orders are urgently needed – we are already working on new proposals here." The possibilities for digital tracking of high-risk violent offenders are being "thoroughly examined." Knowing full well what further measures are needed: political solidarity!