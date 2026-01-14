After coaching shake-up
Huge embarrassment! Second division team kicks Real Madrid out
Huge embarrassment for Real Madrid! The "Royals" lost 2-3 in the last minute of the Copa del Rey round of 16 at second division club Albacete on Wednesday. And that after the dismissal of Xabi Alonso! Alvaro Arbeloa's coaching debut has thus gone badly wrong.
What's more, the "Royals" have lost their chance to win the title early on. ÖFB star David Alaba was substituted in the 65th minute with the score at 1-1. Jefte became the match winner for Albacete with a brace (82nd, 94th).
Shortly before that, Gonzalo Garcia (91') had equalized for the Madrid team with a header. Franco Mastantuono (45'+3) had scored the interim 1-1. In the decisive goal, Dani Carvajal first blocked a shot from Jefte following a counterattack, but then failed to attack, allowing the striker to chip the ball into the far corner.
For Real, it was the second blow in a matter of days. After Sunday's 3-2 defeat to FC Barcelona in the Super Cup final in Jeddah, coach Xabi Alonso had to leave.
Affengruber also out
Elche also suffered defeat. Despite an assist from defensive leader David Affengruber to give them a 1-0 lead, the LaLiga newcomers lost 2-1 away to league rivals Betis Sevilla.
